EQT seals €1.6bn Apleona sale to PAI Partners after four years of streamlining business

Private equity major EQT has agreed the €1.6bn sale of technical facility management services company Apleona to fellow buyout house PAI Partners.

EQT acquired the company in 2016 through a carve-out from Bilfinger, a listed German industrial services conglomerate.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The firm said it has transformed Apleona into a pure-play facility management provider with an unrivalled position in DACH, partly through the divestments of its cyclical, low margin construction segment in 2017 and its UK real estate advisory business GVA in 2018.

Apleona supports clients with services aimed at reducing buildings’ energy consumption and CO2 emissions, among other things.

Ralph Heuwing, partner at PAI Partners, said, “We are excited to invest in Apleona, an excellent fit with PAI’s investment philosophy of acquiring industry leaders and capitalizing on attractive market fundamentals as well as tangible consolidation opportunities.”

EQT partner Andreas Aschenbrenner added, “Today, Apleona is the market leader in the technical and integrated facilities management space.

“It has a strong platform to continue to drive market consolidation and further key account wins as the partner of choice for its blue-chip clients.”

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close early Q2 2021. Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisor to EQT.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets