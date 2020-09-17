EQT makes another European online classifieds buyout with Casa.it purchase from Oakley Capital

EQT has continues its run of recent dealmaking by agreeing a buyout of online real estate classifieds business Casa.it from UK private equity house Oakley Capital.

Oakley originally invested in the business in 2017, as part of the acquisition of a portfolio of classifieds businesses from REA Group, which comprised Casa.it in Italy and atHome.lu in Luxembourg.

Under Oakley’s ownership Casa has expanded its customer base to more than 14,000 real estate agents, with over one million property listings on its website.

The deal comes just a few days after EQT agreed to buy southern European online real estate platform idealista from Apax Partners at a €1.3bn valuation.

That company provides an online classifieds marketplace for home buyers and sellers across Spain, Portugal and Italy.

EQT has tapped its EQT IX vehicle for both deals. The firm set a €15bn hard cap for its latest flagship private equity fund in April.

It warned at the time that the vehicle was likely to take longer than usual to raise due to the coronavirus crisis, but a report from PEI in July suggested the firm was eyeing a final close before the end of the third quarter.

Luca Rossetto, CEO of Casa, said, “This step comes after a three-year period of significant change at Casa.it.

“Our technology platform, brand equity, skills and organisation are now positioning Casa.it to be a much stronger player in the Italian market.”

