Eir Ventures, Vaekstfonde lead investment round in Synklino to help eliminate transplant-related infections

Eir Ventures and Vaekstfonde have led a seed financing round for Synklino, a biotech company developing a treatment to eliminate certain infections which can cause complications in transplants.

The University of Copenhagen and the Technical University of Denmark spinout targets CMV, a virus that infects most people in adulthood and is the main agent involved in infectious complications following transplantation, with major risk for morbidity, transplantation complications and increased hospital readmissions.

Synklino says its drug candidate has the unique potential to eliminate CMV from infected patients by targeting both lytic and latent infection.

Stephan Christgau, founding partner of Eir Ventures, said, “Synklino has developed a novel, first in class anti-viral therapy with the potential to be a game-changer offering the potential for CMV infection management.

“No other marketed or pipeline therapy has the potential to eliminate CMV infections in transplant patients.

“Synklino is a great example of Eir Venture’s strategy to back entrepreneurs in the Nordics developing highly innovative treatments for patients with underserved medical needs.”

