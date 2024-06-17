Deal Roundup: Advent, ADIA invest in Fisher at $12.75bn valuation, Searchlight and Ares team up for RSK deal

Advent International and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have agreed to make a minority investment of up to $3bn in Ken Fisher’s namesake firm, Fisher Investments. The investment values adviser, wealth and asset management firm FI at $12.75bn. FI manages over $275bn for more than 150,000 clients globally, including 120,000 US private clients and 185 of the world’s largest and most well-known institutional clients.

Searchlight Capital and Ares Management have led a consortium to invest £500m of preferred equity in environmental consulting and engineering solutions business RSK Group. Ares has also committed an incremental £300m debt facility to further support RSK’s growth plans. RSK, which was founded in 1989, provides services for clients across the water, energy, construction and infrastructure sectors.

Singapore sovereign wealth investor Temasek has agreed to invest up to A$300m in Australian financial services company Betashares. Temasek said the investment followed a period of strong growth for Betashares, which now manages more than A$38bn on behalf of over one million investors, financial advisers and institutions across its range of ETFs. TA managing director Edward Sippel said, “Betashares has earned its place as a leader in Australia’s financial services industry and the business is incredibly well placed to capitalise on the structural changes that are underway in the international financial services landscape.”

YFM Equity Partners has made its third investment this month, a £3.6m investment in UK self-service “ultra pure water” specialist Spotless Water. Ultra pure water undergoes a stringent purification process to remove all minerals and impurities, and is widely used in the window and solar panel cleaning industries. YFM’ said the investment would be used to accelerate Spotless Water’s growth plans, as the business seeks to further expand its team and launch additional self-service sites.