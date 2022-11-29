Crown Capital Investments picks up modern yurt maker Pacific Yurts

Atlanta-based buyout house Crown Capital Investments has bought modern yurt designer and manufacturer Pacific Yurts.

The company has been making modern-style yurts since 1978, expanding usability through innovations such as reflective insulation, structural upgrades for snow and wind and energy efficient windows.

Crown Capital founder Christopher Graham said, “Alan Bair created an entire industry and built a purpose driven brand focused on providing quality, affordable, and environmentally friendly housing long before the movement gained popularity.

“We look forward to supporting the Pacific Yurts team in furthering their mission.”

Crown Capital targets lower mid-market companies in the industrials, infrastructure, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing and brand management sectors.

The firm has invested more than $450m since it was founded in 2014. It raised $100m towards a $250m-targeting evergreen Crown Capital Fund at the end of last year.

