Consonance Capital exits healthcare company Turn-Key Health

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Consonance Capital Partners has exited passive illness management platform Turn-Key Health to CareCentrix.

Turn-Key is a community-based palliative care company which supports health plans, hospitals and physicians. Its goal is to reduce the poor quality of life, low satisfaction and high medical costs for patients.

The Palliative Illness Management (PIM) solution utilises data analytics to identify member that are at risk of over-medicalisation and supports providers to give personalised palliative care plans.

In 2019, a report in the Journal of Palliative Medicine, it claimed that Turn-Key’s solution lowered the total cost of care by 20% and reduced ICU and hospital admissions by 38% and 33%, respectively.

This sale follows a successful partnership between Turn-Key and CareCentrix over the past year.

Consonance partner Sean Breen said, “It has been a pleasure partnering with Andy and the Turn-Key team to help build this business and we wish them great success during this next chapter for the company.”

Evercore served as the financial advisor to Turn-Key for the deal, while Latham & Watkins acted as legal advisor.

Consonance principal Sapna Jethwa said, “We are excited to have CareCentrix as a steward for Turn-Key going forward and believe their comprehensive home and post-acute platform will help accelerate patient access to Turn-Key’s leading palliative care solutions.”

Last week, Consonance Capital closed its sophomore private equity fund, hitting its $856m hardcap within three months of its initial close.

