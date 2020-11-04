CDPQ, Torquest Capital buy into wood-alternative fence, railing maker Barrette Outdoor Living

TorQuest Partners and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have made a majority investment in wood-alternative fence and railing maker Barrette Outdoor Living.

BOL specialises in sells vinyl, aluminum and steel fence and railing as well as composite decking and other outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards.

TorQuest partner Jonathan Fraser said, “This investment continues our well-established strategy of building relationships with successful Canadian entrepreneurs to support ownership transitions.

“BOL has experienced exceptional growth over the past decade due to its unparalleled operational capabilities and its industry-leading customer service levels.

“We believe the business is well-positioned to capitalize on the attractive industry dynamics in the North American outdoor living sector and we look forward to partnering with the BOL team to drive the business through its next phase of growth.”

This is the tenth Fund IV platform investment for TorQuest, which closed that fund on its $925m hard cap back in 2016.

The firm hit a $1.375bn hard cap final close for its successor vehicle, Fund V, in March this year.

Kim Thomassin, CDPQ’s executive vice-president and head of investments in Québec, said, “Thanks to its ambitious growth strategy and numerous transformative acquisitions, BOL is now a North American leader in a fast-growing industry. CDPQ’s investment and support will help accelerate the company’s expansion in the coming years, securing its position as a leader.”

Moelis & Company and PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance served as financial advisors to BOL on the transaction.

