CDPQ buys out founder in follow-on Cirque du Soleil investment

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has increased its stake in Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, after buying the holdings of the company’s founder Guy Laliberté.

Following the close of the deal, CDPQ will now own almost 20 per cent of the business, while Laliberté, will remain involved in the company’s creative process and retain economic interests.

CDPQ initially invested in the company in 2015, after which it went on to make three acquisitions.

TPG will remain a majority shareholder in Cirque du Soleil after the completion of the deal. In 2014, TPG and Fosun International agreed a $1.5bn deal for Cirque du Soleil.

The Canadian entertainment group produces world-renowned circus arts shows, including Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group.

Cirque du Soleil employs more than 4,900 people, including 1,500 in its head office in Montréal.

“We are happy to strengthen our presence among shareholders of Cirque du Soleil, an iconic entertainment brand with worldwide renown,” said CDPQ president and chief executive officer Charles Emond.

“CDPQ intends to continue backing Cirque du Soleil in its development projects that have showcased Quebecers’ creativity and expertise for several decades.”

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets