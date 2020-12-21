CapVest Partners buys Inspired Pet Nutrition from L Catterton

Private equity firm L Catterton has entered into a definitive agreement to sell pet food platform Inspired Pet Nutrition to CapVest Partners.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Inspired Pet Nutrition is best known for its dry dog food and pet treats under the Harringtons and Wagg brands.

L Catterton first invested in the company in March 2015 and has since supported the growth of the business.

“We are exceptionally proud of the success that IPN has achieved through our great partnership with L Catterton,” said Richard Page, chairman of Inspired Pet Nutrition. “By utilising their extensive strategic, operational, and industry expertise, we have laid a strong foundation to expand our business and quadrupled Harringtons’ market share under L Catterton’s ownership.

“In addition, we have made great strides on our sustainability journey, with IPN becoming the UK’s first carbon-negative pet food manufacturer of scale. We are excited to continue our strong track record of growth through our partnership with CapVest as we work to realize our vision of becoming one of the largest manufacturers of branded pet food across the UK and Europe.”

Andrew Taub, managing partner in L Catterton’s Flagship Fund, added, “We are pleased to have played a role in IPN’s remarkable evolution. By investing heavily to support the next chapter of IPN’s story, specifically through investments in brand marketing and capacity expansion projects, IPN has become a truly differentiated pet food platform which is poised for significant future growth.”

Kate Briant, partner at CapVest, added, “We are thrilled to partner with IPN to support them in their next phase of expansion. We believe IPN is optimally positioned in the resilient and growing pet food segment, which will benefit in the long-term from additional pet adoptions this year.

“As experienced consumer investors with deep buy-and-build capabilities, we very much look forward to working with the IPN team and know we can bring our significant expertise to help augment and accelerate IPN’s multiple growth avenues in the years to come.”

