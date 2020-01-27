Cabot Square sells specialist property lender Signature to Foresight Group

UK private equity house Cabot Square Capital has sealed the sale of Signature Private Finance to infra and PE investor Foresight Group.

Foresight said it would make a £16.8m investment for a majority stake in the business, and an initial £5m revolving credit facility for the specialist property lender.

Signature has made some 400 loans since it was established in 2013, with a property backed loan book of about £40m at the end of 2019.

The company specialises in short-term bridging finance loans to property developers, landlords, companies and investors.

Foresight said the alternative finance sector, specifically the property bridging market, which covers residential, commercial development and second charge segments, has grown significantly over the last ten years.

Signature is the third specialist lender that Foresight has backed, taking its total committed capital in the sector to about £100m.

Financial services-focused Cabot Square raised just over £300m for the final close of its fifth flagship buyout fund in 2016.

Reports emerged in mid-2018 that the firm was prepping to return to fundraising for its sixth vehicle, but the firm has not publically revealed any details to date.

