Bridgepoint explores $1bn buyout of Energy Capital Partners

Middle-market growth investor Bridgepoint is reportedly exploring multiple strategic opportunities, of which, includes a potential acquisition of Energy Capital Partners.

In a response to Bloomberg’s report, Bridgepoint stated that all discussions related to the strategic acquisitions, including that of Energy Capital, are in their early stages and there is no guarantee a transaction will happen.

A deal for Energy Capital has been put in the range of $1bn.

Energy Capital is an investment firm that focuses on energy transition, electrification and decarbonisation infrastructure assets. These include power generation, renewables and more.

The firm recently had a cut-price buyout offer accepted by UK waste management firm Biffa.

Energy Capital initially approached the waste manager with a 445 pence per share deal in June 2022, and in September, Biffa urged shareholders to accept a revised 410 pence per share offer. The sale valued the company at $1.3bn.

At the start of 2022, Bridgepoint agreed to the sale of its portfolio company Element Materials to Singapore’s Temasek in a $7bn deal.

The deal was one of Temasek’s biggest deals and represented a rare controlling-stakean transaction for it.

