Blue Sage Capital exits Frontier-Waste-Solutions-to-global-investment-group

Texas-based private equity firm Blue Sage Capital has sold its position in Frontier Waste Solutions to a global investment group led by Concentric Equity Partners and Summer Street Capital Partners.

During the hold period, Frontier grew its run-rate revenue by over 15-times and its EBITDA by over 30-times.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Blue Sage helped create Frontier alongside the founding CEO John Gustafson in 2017.

Over the past six years, Blue Sage has helped grow Frontier into one of the largest independent municipal solid waste collection companies in Texas and the US.

Frontier Waste Solutions is a fully licensed, non-hazardous solid waste and recycling collection service company.

It provides solid waste and recycling solutions, including weekly garbage collection to bulk items, industrial roll-offs, and municipal contract services.

Frontier John CEO Gustafson said, “Without Blue Sage’s able assistance from the day that we jointly named the company and hired our first employees, we could never have accomplished what we did while growing our company to over 480 employees in 14 locations from the Texas/Oklahoma border to the Gulf of Mexico.

“Blue Sage was instrumental in helping us establish our initial key performance indicators, secure debt capacity, close sixteen proprietary acquisitions, drive strong organic growth through greenfield locations, and improve route density by winning contracts within our growing footprint.”

Blue Sage closed its third flagship fund in 2020 on $300m and Fund II in 2012 on $150m.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets