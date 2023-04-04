Blackstone to buy Industrials REIT in £700m deal

Private equity giant Blackstone is set to make a £700m acquisition of UK-based Industrials REIT to bolster its search for UK property firms.

An agreement has been made for an all-cash offer for the firm at a price of 168p per share, according to a report from City A.M. This price is a 42.4% premium on Friday’s closing price and is at a value Industrials REIT last hit in September.

Investment bankers at Rothschild are serving as advisors to Blackstone for the deal.

In other Blackstone news, it recently selected Germany for its seventh office. It hopes its Frankfurt location will enable it to strengthen its dealmaking across private equity, real estate and credit in the country.

Another recent development saw an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone acquire Cvent in a $4.6bn deal. Cvent is a meetings, events and hospitality technology provider.

One final prominent move from Blackstone was the close of a $10bn fund. In February, the private equity giant raised around $10bn for its fourth tactical opportunities fund, which seeks opportunistic investments outside the scope of its other vehicles.

