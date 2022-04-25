Blackstone, KKR said to eye Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft after four years of falling share value

Private equity giants Blackstone and KKR are reportedly considering buyout offers for French video games giant Ubisoft, the developer of the Assassin’s Creed series.

Both firms have acknowledged “preliminary takeover interest” according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed people it said had knowledge of the matter.

It added that Ubisoft had not entered “any serious negotiations with potential acquirers”.

Ubisoft could be available for a bargain given the slump in its share price over the past few years, which has seen them fall from $110 each in July 2018 to just $42 today.

The company, which also publishes the long-running Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, had about €1.59bn of revenue in 2020.

Other private equity plays in video game developers in recent years have included Carlyle buying UK-based Jagex and Providence Equity Partners selling ZeniMax to Microsoft for $7.5bn.

Last month Griffin Gaming Partners raised one of the biggest-ever venture capital funds dedicated to the global video games market by collecting $750m.

Fund II will invest in gaming content, software infrastructure and social platform as well as the emerging Web3 blockchain-based gaming space.

