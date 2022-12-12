BGF seals Furniture Village exit after eight years in portfolio

UK growth capital major BGF has exited its investment in furniture retailer Furniture Village following a share buyback by the business.

BGF invested £12m in the company across two funding rounds in 2014 and 2015, and said the exit had “yielded strong returns” following a period of consistent, profitable growth.

Jane Vinson, head of portfolio south at BGF, said, “Over the last eight years we have supported the business with its acquisitive growth strategy providing the financial and strategic support needed to roll-out new sites, invest in new technologies and scale its ecommerce platform.

“During BGF’s investment hold period, the company has experienced significant growth and this deal marks an exciting next step for the company.”

BGF, which was launched in 2011, has invested more than £3bn across over 500 UK companies.

Last month BGF and NatWest Group private banking arm Coutts raised more than £80m for a UK Enterprise Fund targeting scale-up and early-stage businesses.

The fund launched in June 2021 with £40m of committed capital and has now doubled that at the close of the second round of fundraising.

