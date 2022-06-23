Bain Capital taps tech opportunities fund for $150m Ataccama investment

Bain Capital has tapped its tech opportunities fund for a $150m investment in unified data management platform provider Ataccama.

The investment sees Bain take a minority stake in the business, which spun out of Adastra in 2007.

Ataccama aims to provide global enterprises with the ability to massively scale data-driven innovation to accelerate business outcomes.

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities managing director Dewey Awad said, “Businesses require better and more actionable data to remain competitive in today’s evolving marketplace, and they understand this requires stronger collaboration between IT and business analysts.

“Ataccama’s cloud-friendly, best-in-class platform makes it simple for technical and non-technical roles to collaborate on data quality and governance. Demand for the platform has driven a significant increase in the company’s average deal size, fueling incredible momentum. We see a significant runway for further growth.”

Last year Ataccama added more than 150 new employees, a year-on-year increase of nearly 160%.

Bain hauled in $1.25bn for the final close of its debut Tech Opportunities Fund in 2020.

The firm was already pitching investor about a $1.5bn Fund II raise by November last year, with the New Mexico State Investment Council agreeing to commit up to $60m.

