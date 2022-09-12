Bain Capital said to prep sale of Japan’s Works Human Intelligence at up to $2bn valuation

Bain Capital is reportedly prepping a sale of Japanese human resources software business Works Human Intelligence which could value it at up to $2bn.

The buyout house picked up Works three years ago, when it was known as Works Applications.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Works provides HR products targeting HCM and Payroll, attendance management and chatbot services for employees to get answers to FAQs.

Bain is working with an advisor and has reached out to prospective buyers according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

The firm is considering a full or partial stake sale, the report added.

Bain Capital is currently out seeking up to $5bn for its latest Asia-Pacific buyout fund, with eyes on a December first close.

Earlier this summer Bain Capital closed a $2bn special situations fund for the Asia Pacific region, doubling the size of its $1bn predecessor.

The new vehicle was the largest of its kind in Asia and also beat its target fund size of $1.5bn.

Bain reached a JPY110bn ($1bn) final close for its first Japan-focused fundraise in 2021.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets