Bain Capital Private Equity deploys $750m into cloud software company Nutanix

Bain Capital Private Equity has deployed $750m into cloud software company Nutanix though convertible senior notes.

The investment will help Nutanix to support growth initiatives.

This deal sees Bain Capital purchase the notes at an initial conversion price of $27.75 per share of the company’s class A common stock. A premium of 30.6% has been placed on the shares.

Nutanix designs cloud software for industries include automotive, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and more.

Its tools include automation and orchestration, storage, cloud services, hyperconverged infrastructure, and networking and security.

Bain Capital Private Equity managing director David Humphrey said, “Nutanix is executing on a compelling vision for a differentiated hybrid cloud platform that provides flexible environments and is easily paired with other cloud platforms.”

As part of the deal Humphrey will join the Nutanix board of directors.

Nutanix has also announced its current CEO Dheeraj Pandey is planning to retire once the company has found a replacement.

Earlier in the year, Bain Capital completed the $1.2bn buyout of Japanese nursing home operator Nichiigakkan, beating Baring Private Equity Asia to the deal.

