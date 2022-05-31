Astorg to acquire pharmaceutical communications provider OPEN Health from Amulet

French private equity group Astorg has agreed to acquire pharmaceutical communications provider OPEN Health from healthcare-focused buyout house Amulet Capital Partners.

Established in 2011, OPEN Health helps customers develop strategies for evidence generation and data communication based on their scientific knowledge. It has over 170 life sciences customers, including 48 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies.

Astorg said it will invest in the development of business across its main existing offerings and scientific content.

Judith Charpentier, partner and head of healthcare, Astorg, said, “OPEN Health is a very impressive company. We have been following the development of the medical affairs space for a long time as the function evolved from a supportive to a central role and identified OPEN Health as a global leader in the making. We have been impressed with its outstanding reputation and the trust it benefits from its customer base.”

Ramsey Frank, president and managing partner of Amulet, said, “OPEN Health was built around Amulet’s investment thesis in medical affairs: the current generation of drugs is fundamentally different from prior generations, and these therapies need to be brought to market with the support of high science communications and data analytics. We brought OPEN Health together very intentionally via three acquisitions to create a purpose-built suite of services to meet pharma’s evolving needs.”

Astorg closed its first dedicated midcap fund on €1.3bn in February, beating its initial target and reaching its hard cap. The vehicle looks to invest in European-based, global B2B niche leaders that benefit from secular and resilient growth as well as attractive and profitable business models, the firm said.

Astorg Mid-Cap has been used for two investments to date, comprising about 20% of its total capital.

The firm also agreed a buyout of drug contract development and manufacturing business CordenPharma in a deal reportedly worth more than €2.5bn earlier in the month.

It steamed past its target for its seventh flagship buyout fund in 2019 to reach its €4bn hard cap in just three months.

Astorg registered to raise Fund VIII last summer, but has not publicly revealed a target.

