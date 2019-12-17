Ardian buys Audiotonix from Astorg, latter reinvests in business

Ardian has bought audio mixing equipment provider Audiotonix from fellow buyout house Astorg, which is set to reinvest in the business as part of the deal.

Audiotonix manufactures audio mixing consoles for live events, music recording and broadcasting purposes.

Its mixing consoles have been used on tour for well-known musical acts such as U2, Coldplay and Billie Eilish.

Audiotonix distributes its products through a network of more than 200 distributors and partners across over 90 countries.

The deal is expected to reach completion in the first quarter of next year, subject to regulatory approval.

Astorg initially bought the company from UK private equity house Epiris in early 2017, giving the seller a 4.8x return and 51 per cent IRR.

Epiris invested £42m on behalf of Electra Private Equity when it bought the company’s predecessor Allen & Heath in 2013. It formed Audiotonix in 2014 by merging add-on companies Calrec and DiGiCo.

Ardian managing director Olivier Personnaz said, “How people enjoy live, televised and streamed entertainment is going through a revolution. The world’s top acts, performers, broadcasters and supporting creative industries, want to give audiences the very best experience.

“Events, music and media content are becoming more immersive, embracing new technology and relying even more on great sound. That’s why we are excited about how this new partnership will help Audiotonix differentiate itself even further through the undisputed quality of its audio technology and service to customers.”

In September, Ardian has raised $2.5bn of commitments for its latest co-investment vehicle Ardian Co-Investment Fund V.

The European private investment major closed its latest mid-cap fund, Ardian LBO Fund VI, on €4.5bn in 2016.

Copyright © 2019 AltAssets