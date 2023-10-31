AltAssets private equity deal roundup – October 31, 2023

Monomoy Capital Partners has sold Shaw Development to fellow private equity house Madison Dearborn Partners. The company designs, manufactures and assembles sensors, fluid management systems and related components primarily for diesel exhaust fluid applications. Monomoy said its investment in Shaw will be “reflected as one of the firm’s most successful partnerships”.

Deutsche Beteiligungs has decided to invest in ProMik, a provider of programming and testing solutions for series production in the electronics industry. DBAG will acquire the majority of the shares held by the founding family, and a subsequent reinvestment will see the family retain minority ownership. ProMik, founded in 1995, is serving a market boasting double-digit growth rates according to DBAG.

DIF Capital Partners and EDF Invest have agreed to buy Fjord1, the largest owner and operator of ferries in Norway, from Vision Ridge Partners and Havila Holding. Vision Ridge and Havila have been investors in Fjord1 since 2019 and 2011 respectively. Fjord1 operates a fleet of more than 80 vessels, serving about 50% of all Norwegian passengers through boat services between the mainland, islands and across fjords. The deal is expected to close early next year.

Percheron Capital has bought SafeBasements, a foundation repair and basement waterproofing services company based in Minnesota. SafeBasements is the first partnership in Percheron’s foundation repair and basement waterproofing services platform, which it says is well-positioned for accelerated growth in an attractive industry that is large, fragmented and highly resilient due to its non-discretionary service profile.