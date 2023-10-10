AltAssets private equity deal roundup – October 10, 2023

Bonaccord Capital Partners has picked up a minority stake in healthcare-focused private equity house Revelstoke Capital Partners. P10 Inc subsidiary Bonnacord is a PE platform dedicated to acquiring non-control equity interests in private markets investment firms. Revelstoke, which was founded in 2013, has about $5.6bn of assets under management.

Columna Capital has bought into fruit and vegetable juicing specialist Zumex as part of a plan to expand the business internationally. Columna becomes the first institutional investor and majority shareholder of Zumex. The company recently launched Zitrux machine, which it says is the world’s first self-cleaning, IoT-enabled juicing station.

Lower mid-market UK and Ireland-focused buyout house Lonsdale Capital Partners has invested in GIA, a tech-enabled property consultancy specialising in rights of light, daylight and sunlight, wind analysis and building consultancy. The company provides bespoke consultancy solutions through its Phoenix app, which it says enables complex analysis of daylight, sunlight and overshadowing to be undertaken rapidly, saving time and money.