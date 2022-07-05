AGIC Capital eyes Asia-Pacific expansion for Eulitha after agreeing buyout

Euro-Asian private equity firm AGIC Capital has agreed a deal for German nano-UV-lithography equipment and services provider Eulitha.

The company, which was founded in 2006, provides non-contact, high-resolution photolithography systems and customized patterning services for applications including lasers, AR/VR, telecommunications, optical components, bio sensors and chips.

AGIC said it was attracted to Eulitha’s strong positioning as a unique and innovative technology provider in fast-growing markets including augmented and virtual reality industries, and its promising commercialization pipeline backed by strong R&D abilities.

The firm said would support Eulitha’s international development, particularly into the Asia Pacific region.

Heiko von Dewitz, partner of AGIC Capital in Europe, said, “AGIC Capital believes Eulitha is well poised to gain substantially from the underlying market trends favoring its proprietary equipment and process technology solutions.

“We are very pleased to have made this investment and will work with the Eulitha management team to scale up the business and accelerate its growth across a variety of industries.”

Last year AGIC raised $1.2bn for its second fund targeting advanced industrial and medical technology investments.

AGIC said Fund II would make majority and significant minority investments with enterprise values typically in the range of $50m to $500m.

Founded in 2015 by capital market veteran Henry Cai, AGIC Capital’s debut $1bn fund made seven buyout and growth-stage investments, mostly in Europe, and has successfully exited three investments to-date with “good returns”, the firm said.

