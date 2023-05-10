Advent, Warburg Pincus team up for $4.25bn Baxter biopharma services carveout

Private equity giants Advent International and Warburg Pincus have agreed a $4.25bn deal for the BioPharma Solutions business of medtech major Baxter International.

BPS has provided sterile contract manufacturing solutions, parenteral delivery systems and customized support services to the pharma and biotech industries for decades.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The proposed transaction includes BPS manufacturing facilities and about 1,700 employees in Indiana and Germany.

BPS is expected to generate revenues of about $600m on a reported basis for full year 2023.

Advent managing partner John Maldonado said, “BPS is a premier asset at the forefront of the biopharma industry, and one we’ve been closely following for a number of years.

“Leveraging our deep sector expertise and significant strategic resources, we believe this partnership can unlock multiple opportunities for growth and help the business realize its full potential by serving blue-chip customers, including Baxter, with high-value, specialized and end-to-end capabilities as a standalone company.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BPS to alleviate critical pain points for its customers and to help them provide life-changing therapies to patients around the world.”

Warburg managing director TJ Carella added, “BPS’s success and exceptional market reputation within the pharmaceutical sector position the company well to continue to grow its mission-critical services across a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology, metabolic disease, and infectious disease, among others.

“We are excited to partner with Advent and the impressive team at BPS who have developed differentiated technical capabilities and established an industry-leading reputation for quality and reliability in the supply chain for parenteral drugs.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Advent’s previous healthcare investments have included Iodine Software, RxBenefits, BioDuro, GS Capsule, ICE Group, Suven Pharmaceuticals/Cohance Lifesciences, and Syneos Health.

Warburg Pincus has invested over $16bn in more than 180 healthcare companies, including Summit Health, Modernizing Medicine, Ensemble Healthcare Partners, and Global Healthcare Exchange.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets