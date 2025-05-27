Brown Gibbons Lang names Patrick Gillin as new managing director

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) has named Patrick Gillin as Managing Director in its Consumer investment banking group, as it looks to strengthen its growing presence in Consumer & Residential Services.

Based in Chicago, Gillin brings over 15 years of experience advising on M&A, IPOs, buyouts, and strategic financings across the consumer sector to the role.

“We are excited to welcome Patrick to our growing Consumer team,” said John Tilson, Head of BGL’s Consumer vertical. “His deep expertise of consumer and residential services will complement our existing capabilities and positions us for continued growth in this dynamic market.”

Gillin’s background includes extensive work in direct-to-consumer home improvement services (roofing, remodelling, foundation repair), route-based services (HVAC, pest control, landscaping), and automotive services (dealerships, car washes, collision repair).

He joins BGL from William Blair’s Consumer Products & Services team and previously held roles at Lazard and Deutsche Bank. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky.

“BGL has built a strong reputation in the market as a strong, sector-focused M&A platform with excellent client service, collaborative culture and commitment to client success,” said Gillin. “I’m excited to join this talented team and contribute to the continued growth and leadership of BGL’s Consumer team.”

Gillin follows the April addition of Michael Doyle as Managing Director. Since 2022, BGL has expanded its Managing Director ranks by over 90% and significantly broadened sector coverage and private capital advisory offerings.