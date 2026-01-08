Veteran GenNx360 IR head Rojas to retire after over 18 years at firm, Blackwell brought in as new fundraising lead

Mid-market industrial and business services investor GenNx360 Capital Partners has brought in experienced private equity fundraiser Kay Blackwell to head up investor relations ahead of the upcoming retirement of veteran IR director Carmen Rojas.

Investor relations director Rojas has spent more than 18 years at the firm, having joined a year after it was created in 2006.

She has overseen four flagship fundraises at GenNx360, with the firm growing to $2.5bn of assets under management in that time. Rojas is set to retire in the summer, GenNx360 said.

Her successor Blackwell has spent more than a decade worked in investor relations across Neotribe Ventures, Argand Partners, The Rohatyn Group and MVision Private Equity Advisers.

Prior to that she spent more than nine years with Citi Private Bank in New York and London, where she was responsible for private equity, real estate, and private credit product management globally.

GenNx360 launched its Fund IV capital raise in 2023, with eyes on a $750m target, according to documents the firm submitted to the Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund.

Those documents revealed GenNx360 had reached a $250m first close for the fund in November 2023, but the firm is yet to publicly reveal a final close total for the vehicle.

Buyouts reported later that year that the firm had set a $600m target for the fund. GenNx360 previously raised about $466m for Fund III, according to data from PitchBook.

Ron Blaylock, founder and managing partner of GenNx360, said, “Kay brings deep experience across investor relations, private equity, and institutional fundraising.

“She has worked closely with global limited partners and investment teams throughout her career, and her perspective will be valuable as we continue to strengthen long-term limited partner relationships and execute our strategy.”

