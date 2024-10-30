Verdane secures €700m in landmark decarbonisation fund

Verdane, a European private equity firm, has raised €700m for its second fund dedicated to companies driving economic decarbonisation.

As per Reuters, the fund, known as Verdane Idun II, more than doubled the hard cap of its predecessor, underlining the growing demand from a range of institutional investors from pension schemes to endowments and insurers, Bjarne Lie said.

“This is one of the, if not the, largest decarb(onisation) pure-play growth funds in Europe,” he said, declaring it showed “large pockets of capital are starting to realise that our largest problems are our largest investment opportunities”.

The initiative has attracted a diverse group of backers, including Norway’s state climate fund, Nysnø Climate Investments, Banque de Luxembourg, and the European Investment Fund. Dutch pension manager MN and Finnish investor Tesi are also part of this group.

Nearly one-third of the backers are from the United States. The fund plans to allocate between €20m and €100m across various sectors. Its primary focus will be on energy transition and resource efficiency, with particular interest in heat pumps and waste-to-value projects.

The initiative aims for a gross internal rate of return of 25%. Additionally, all commitments from Idun funds must ensure that every million euros directed leads to the reduction of at least 5,000 tons of greenhouse gases.

A portion of the firm’s carried interest—its share of profits earned throughout its investments—will be tied to achieving sustainability targets, according to Lie, who did not provide further details.

Norway-based Verdane has completed over 400 transactions since 2003. The firm now employs more than 150 staff in investment and operations across its offices in Berlin, Munich, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Oslo, and Stockholm.

Copyright © 2024 AltAssets