Stafford Capital buys $1.5bn Robeco private equity business, launches new Europe fundraise

Stafford Capital Partners has bought the private equity business of Dutch asset manager Robeco to boost its PE assets under management by $1.5bn.

The investment house has opened a Rotterdam office for the 11 staff joining the firm from Robeco as part of the deal.

Stafford said the team would continue to invest in European small and mid-market private equity through the launch of Stafford European Private Equity Fund VI.

The firm said SEPEF VI would also benefit from Stafford’s secondaries and co-investment expertise, to which it is increasing its allocation to take advantage of the current market dislocation caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Stafford PE managing partner Rick Fratus said, “Robeco’s private equity business is a perfect fit with our own – we have known the team for many years, it has a strong focus on sustainable investing and ESG integration as do we, and with the European coverage we now have deep, local expertise across the key geographies for private equity investing.

“We firmly believe that this acquisition enhances the service and offering not only to our own clients, but also to those transitioning from Robeco.”

Stafford has about $6.8bn under management and advice globally from more than 140 institutional investors across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the US.

Founded in 2000, the firm has specialist investment teams in infrastructure, timber, agriculture, private equity, and credit.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets