“Two-sided” fundraising story in European PE separates ‘haves’ from ‘have nots’

European private equity fundraising in 2024 saw a sharp contrast in fortunes for fund managers, as megafunds dominated while others struggled with treacherous conditions, new research from PitchBook shows.

The data provider’s latest European PE Breakdown lauded 2024 as one of the strongest years of fundraising on record, on par with 2021 and 2023.

But the bulk of that capital was raised by experienced managers with proven track records – often the buyout megafunds – while new funds coming to market hit a decade low.

Huge vehicles such as EQT’s €22bn Fund X, Partners Group’s €14.2bn Fund V and Cinven’s €13.2bn Fund XIII dominated the market last year, with firms leveraging their long-standing relationships and track records to hoover up vast amounts of LP capital.

Less experienced and first-time fundraises faced far tougher conditions, however. PitchBook said mid-market capital raised has been declining for three consecutive years since peaking in 2021, and hasbeen marked by longer timelines to close fundraising and lower step-ups.

The report said, “This has been a direct result of two factors. The first is monetary tightening, which characterised the past couple of years and proved to be a barrier for smaller funds as LPs tightened their grip on their investments.

“The second factor is the lack of exits and thus distributions, which have further constrained the PE ecosystem by locking up capital for longer and making it unavailable for further fundraising.

“Having said this, we expect middle-market fundraising to undergo a reversal in 2025.”

PitchBook also highlighted a booming year for Nordic fundraising, with more than €33bn raised across 25 funds.

That represented a a 78.6% YoY increase in fund count and an almost eightfold increase in capital raised – although a huge portion of that fund capital was taken up by EQT’s mammoth Fund X.

PitchBook said the Nordic region remains one of the most well balanced when it comes to PE, offering “a good mix of buyout and growth equity funds spread across its countries, and funds of various sizes”.

The increase in fundraising came despite the Norwegian government voting against the inclusion of PE funds in its sovereign wealth fund in 2024.

In PE dealmaking, value increased 35.4% year over year while annual deal count increased 18.2% – the third best year of dealmaking in European PE after 2021 and 2022.

US investor participation returned in 2024, take-privates continued to thrive despite bullish public markets, smaller markets such as Italy increased their dealmaking footprint, artificial intelligence & machine learning took centre stage as a vertical, PitchBook said, while the shift in monetary policy midway through the year played a pivotal role in improving macroeconomic indicators.

The firm said it remains optimistic about dealmaking as the macroeconomic landscape improves and political turmoil settles down in H1, and it expects PE to continue growing.

