Secondaries volume surged in H1 as large buyers boost market

The volume of alternative assets secondaries activity soared by a record 50% in H1 as large investors in the asset class continue to buoy the market, new research shows.

The secondary market logged more than $67bn of volume in H1, significantly up from the $45bn transacted in H1 2023, according to the latest Volume Report from Setter Capital.

It said volume was significantly up across all secondaries segments except hedge funds and debt funds, with the private equity secondary market across funds and directs rising by an especially impressive 53.6%, to $63.32bn.

Private equity fund secondaries were up 39.4% in volume compared to H1 2023, to $34.36bn, LBO fund secondaries were up 38.7% and venture fund secondaries had a record setting 151.3% rise to $2.66bn – due in large part to a $1bn venture portfolio Lexington bought early in the year.

Setter said LP-led fund secondaries increased 35.2% compared to H1 2023, to about $38bn, while direct secondaries increased 75% to just shy of $30bn.

Pensions were the most active sellers, accounting for 33.1% of total volume, while managers of funds across all strategies such as buyout, venture and fund of funds accounted for 29.5%.

Insurance companies accounted for 13.7%, Setter said, up significantly from 8.5% in the prior year.

The report said, “Despite the breadth and number of buyers continuing to rise, the most significant activity was driven by the 20 largest buyers in the market.

“The largest buyers (defined as those that deployed more than $600m in H1 2024) accounted for 71.4% of the market’s total volume (vs 62.2% in H1 2023), while the 55 mid-sized buyers accounted for 24.7% (vs 31.6% in H1 2023) and the 57 smallest buyers represented 3.9% (vs. 6.2% in H1 2023).

“In fact, the top five buyers alone transacted $36.5bn in volume (53.9% of the total 2024 volume).

“68% of respondents felt that buyer competition for deals remained the same in H1 2024, while 28.0% felt it was higher.

“The use of debt to improve pricing and deal returns continued to be common in the secondary market and 84.1% of respondents felt the use of leverage was the same as in 2023.”

Setter added that buyers expect FY 2024 to remain strong, with 2024 volume hitting more than $131bn, a 19.5% increase from FY 2023 and a new yearly record.

