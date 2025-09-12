Private markets dry powder declines for first time in 15 years as acute fundraising pressure weighs on PE

Acute pressure in private equity fundraising caused by a sizeable portfolio exit backlog has underlied the first decline in private markets dry powder since 2010, new research from PitchBook shows.

The data provider noted that dry powder declines prior to 2010’s drop were “fairly small” in comparison to the estimated $322.8bn drop from the respective year-ends of 2023 to 2024.

It said, “Capital calls have been higher than distributions for six of the past seven years, so net asset values have continued to grow, pushing up AUM, but a tough fundraising environment has meant that there is less capital waiting to be deployed.

“Before 2010, net cash flows were also negative, but fundraising was backfilling the war chests enough to make up the difference and allow dry powder to continue growing.

“The flywheel has slowed, however. Decreased deal flow has led to decreased distributions, which has led to decreased fundraising and less capital for deals.”

Private equity fundraising as a share of private capital fundraising has slipped to its lowest level in 18 months, PitchBook’s Q2 2025 Global Private Markets Fundraising Report said.

PE funds closed on $88.9bn across 110 vehicles in Q2 – a stark drop from the quarterly average since Q3 2023 of $146.1bn across 266 funds.

PitchBook said, “While late-reporting funds are likely to add a double-digitpercentage lift, the shortfall remains large enough to leave the quarter firmly in the doldrums.

“…the asset class continues to hold the top position within private markets, yet its diminished share reveals how investor allocations are tilting toward other strategies. LPs have rotated as PE funds strive to revive exit activity.”

The report said both value and count of PE funds closed was well below trend across the first half of the years, with $212.5bn raised across 252 funds – adding that the annualized trajectory points to the softest year for PE fundraising value since 2018, and sets the number of fund closes on pace for a decade low.

It added that LPs are consolidating commitments to larger funds and established managers, leaving emerging managers in their most challenging environment of the past decade.

More than three-quarters of capital in H1 went to funds of more than $1bn, PitchBook said – the the second-highest share in ten years, trailing only 2024 and standing 610 basis points above the 10-year average of 71.3%.

Experienced managers were equally dominant, securing 87.6% of capital raised so far in 2025, nearly as high as 2024’s 88.3% and well above the decade average of 81.4%.

The report noted that while it has been a tougher capital-raising environment for emerging managers for over a decade, the majority of emerging managers that have successfully raised a fund have come from the venture capital space.

It added that persistent headwinds remain firmly in place for VC funds, however, saying that ageing dry powder and the lack of exit-driven liquidity continue to weigh on LP re-up capacity.

More than 63% of VC dry powder at the end of 2024 was held in funds of between two and five years old – a stark contrast to the 44.9% in 2021, when many managers could deploy

capital and return to market within two years.

