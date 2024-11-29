Investors upping commitments to private equity, secondaries despite geopolitical, macroeconomic worries

More investors are commiting upsized amounts of their overall allocations to private equity, new research shows, despite ongoing tensions in global politics and economies.

About 30% of institutional investors and more than 76% of family offices are now allocating over 15% of their portfolio to PE, a rise of seven and four percentage points respectively compared to last year, a survey from Montana Capital Partners shows.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Investors also continue to increase their allocation to secondaries, with 13% and 12% of institutional investors and family offices now dedicating more than 25% of their private equity portfolio to the asset class, compared to 8% and 10% respectively in 2023.

About 7 in 10 investors identified secondaries as a strategic preference in the current market environment, the 12th annual MCP Investor Survey said.

MCP chief executive and managing partner Marco Wulff said, “Private equity, in particular secondaries, remain popular with investors who express a very positive view of the resilience and future performance of the asset class.

“Many investors are positioning their portfolios for liquidity, which should create long-lasting tailwinds for investments in secondaries over the coming months and years.”

Private equity investors seem to be optimistic about the performance of the asset class going forward, MCP said.

While more than half of respondents had expected multiples to decrease in 2023, this year 3 out of 4 investors believe private equity multiples will remain at current levels or trend higher, potentially supported by easing recession fears and supportive interest rate movements.

More than one-third of investors prefer investing in generalist secondaries funds according to the survey, allowing them to capture the benefits of both GP-led and LP-led transactions within the same fund, while only 1 in 5 respondents prefer LP or GP-led specialist funds, and the remaining investors not showing a clear preference.

At the same time, specialisation of investment teams around either transaction type was identified as key priority when selecting secondaries firms, MCP said.

In terms of sectors, investors continue to favour software and technology, healthcare, and business services with 68%, 67% and 62% of investors assigning it the most attractive risk/reward profiles, compared to 68%, 64% and 45%, respectively, in 2023.

Financial services are also gaining momentum, and are now favoured by 25% of investors, compared to 18% in 2023.

When it comes to AI, more than 1 in 4 investors expect portfolio companies to reap the greatest benefits, while nearly 3 out of 10 feel it is still too early to tell which aspect will experience the strongest benefit.

Copyright © 2024 AltAssets