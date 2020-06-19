Private equity firm IG4 Capital to buy Brazilian grain terminal owner CLI

Private equity fund IG4 Capital has signed a deal with Brazil’s CGG Trading and its creditors to acquire CLI.

The company owns one of the largest grain terminals in the country, in the northern port of Itaqu, Reuters reported.

The deal includes the restructuring of $236m in debt owed by CGG Trading and conversion on part of the debt into equity as well as IG4 Capital paying an undisclosed value to buy a stake on the port given as collateral to CGG’s creditor banks.

IG4 Capital has offices in São Paulo, Santiago and London. The private equity firm currently has around $500m in assets under management.

The news comes after the Latin American private equity specialist said in March that it had hit a $231.5m final close for its latest investment fund. The firm brought its assets under management to $500m through the close of Private Equity Fund II, according to a Reuters report shared on the firm’s website.

