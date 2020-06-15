Onex Corporation taps Fund V to increase stake in Emerald

Onex Corporation has tapped its $7.2bn Fund V to participate in a $400m preferred equity sale of Emerald Holding, a business-to-business trade show operator.

The deal sees Onex, which has been a significant shareholder in Emerald since 2013, purchase $263.5m of the preferred stock in an initial private placement.

Emerald will pursue a rights offering for the remaining $136.5m to its existing common shareholders.

Onex stated it will backstop the rights offering, meaning its investment could increase up to $400m.

Combined with the existing investment, Onex will have an ownership of Emerald between 65.9% and 86.8%, depending on how much other shareholders commit to the new round.

With the burst of capital, Emerald is looking to strengthen its balance sheet, increase liquidity and refocus on strategic initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emerald interim president and CEO Brian Field said, “We are extremely pleased to expand our relationship with Onex as they continue to actively support the business and help us position the company for recovery once the impact of COVID19 is behind us.

“We have continued confidence in our strategic plan and the long-term prospects of our marketplaces. The capital we are raising will substantially aid in our effort to build on the strength of our brands and accelerate new growth opportunities we expect will arise during these uncertain times.”

Emerald will use the net proceeds of the investment for a mixture of debt repayment and general corporate purposes, which includes organic and acquisition growth initiatives. It will also substantially support its existing liquidity position.

Onex managing director Kosty Gilis said, “With this investment, Emerald’s enhanced liquidity and strong balance sheet will position the Company to pursue many attractive opportunities that will arise in the coming years.”

The preferred stock will be convertible into common stock at an initial conversion price per share of $3.52m representing a 13% premium on the closing price of $3.11 on June 9 2020 and a 42% on the 30-day volume weighted average price of $2.48.

Onex Corp recently named former Carlyle investor relations managing director Jessica Brennan as its new head of client and product solutions.

