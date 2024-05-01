Venture capital fundraising remains weak amid under-performing distributions

Lower than expected distributions are weighing on the venture capital fundraising market, with LPs being returned less cash from their VC commitments to re-invest in new vehicles.

The number of VC funds in the market is down 2.1% in Q1 compared to the previous three months, new data from Preqin shows, while aggregate capital targeted has fallen 2.8% – both from already low-end totals.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Just 207 funds closed in Q1 2024, Preqin said – the lowest quarterly result since 2015, although the company added the numbers were just “initial figures” and would likely exceed that nine-year-low as more data becomes available.

Preqin said that although its data on time spent in market for Q1 was sparse, it showed

the challenges fundraising teams are facing.

Almost 80% of funds closed during the quarter spent more than 19 months on the road, up from 63% in 2023.

Preqin’s latest quarterly VC update said investors remain hesitant about their plans to allocate to the asset class, with 72% looking to commit less than $50m over the next 12 months – up from 49% and 63% in Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, respectively.

In terms of regions, the proportion of investors planning to target North America is down

from 61% in Q1 2023 to 47% in Q1 2024, while investors planning to target APAC

increased from 45% to 47% in the same period.

Exit activity was weak in the first quarter of 2024, the report added, with 235 exits aggregately valued at $14.6bn.

Preqin said “The fall-off in IPO activity was driven by APAC, with observably fewer IPOs in Greater China.

“The information technology industry saw the successful IPOs of Reddit and Astera Labs, pointing to promising horizons for the US IPO market, as we see larger firms exit.

“This may help encourage more to list later in the year as managers become more comfortable realizing a valuation haircut, given the demand from investors for greater distributions and the last two years of slower exit activity.”

Copyright © 2024 AltAssets