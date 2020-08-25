Neuberger Berman is in the market for a new co-invest fund

Neuberger Berman, an employee-owned investment manager, is looking to raise capital for its second co-invest fund.

The vehicle, Neuberger Berman Principal Strategies Co-Invest Fund II, has yet to register any capital, according to the latest US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

A target for the fund is not made clear in the document, but a minimum contribution from backers has been set at $5m.

It is not clear what the strategy of the new vehicle will be.

Neuberger Berman is involved with a range of investment types, varying by asset classes, styles, capitalisations and geographies in both public and private markets. It is engaged with fixed income, equity, private markets, quantitative, hedge funds and liquid alternatives, multi-asset class, insurance-linked strategies and private real estate.

The firm recently closed its NB Euro Crossroads 2018 fund on €260m, surpassing the initial target of €200m.

This vehicle seeks risk-adjusted returns on capital through long-term capital gains. It comprises of third-party private equity funds on a primary and secondary basis and direct co-investments.

Last year, the investor bagged $1.7bn in its third private debt vehicle, which brought its total credit fund under management to $4.2bn

