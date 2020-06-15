Neuberger Berman holds €260m final close for its new vehicle

Employee-owned investment manager Neuberger Berman has held the €260m final close for its latest fund, surpassing the initial goal.

The firm’s original target for NB Euro Crossroads 2018 was €200m.

Its new vehicle will seek risk-adjusted returns on capital through long-term capital gains. It will comprise of third-party private equity funds on a primary and secondary basis and direct co-investments.

NB Euro Crossroads 2018 will be diversified across four strategic asset classes: small and medium-cap buyout, large-cap buyout, growth and venture capital, and special situations.

LPs to the vehicle include pension funds, insurance companies and family offices from across Continental Europe and the Nordics.

The Crossroads funds of funds platform was created in the 1980s with the aim of creating diversified private equity portfolios across asset classes, strategies and geographies.

The NB Euro Crossroads 2018 will invest concurrently with the firm’s international fund.

Neuberger Berman head of EMEA and Latin America Dik van Lomwel said, “Our Crossroads business has been at the core of our private markets offering for a long time and remains popular with clients seeking high quality, capital efficient, diversified exposure to private equity.

“We identified demand in Europe for a Luxembourg domiciled Euro denominated structure and we are delighted with the level of interest so far.”

Last year, the firm held the $1.7bn final close for its third private debt vehicle, beating its $1.5bn target.

The firm’s portfolio company Uniasselvi is reportedly looking to launch an initial public offering that aims to reach a $1bn valuation.

