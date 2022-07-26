Leeds Equity Partners exits e-learning platform Amplifire to Polaris Growth Fund

Leeds Equity Partners has exited e-learning platform parent company Knowledge Factor to Polaris Growth Fund.

Founded in 2000, Amplifire offers workforce training via its adaptive learning software platform. It uses cognitive and learning science to assess learner knowledge, create personalized learning pathway and identify and remediate confidently held misinformation.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Its clients are mainly in healthcare, higher education and corporate end-markets.

Jacques Galante, partner at Leeds Equity Partners, said, “We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to partner with the Amplifire team. We are proud of the growth and the high-impact, effective learning outcomes they have helped to drive across numerous organizations over the course of our partnership.

“We wish the team continued success as they build on their strong business foundation during Amplifire’s next chapter of growth.”

Leeds Equity focuses exclusively in the education, training and information services industries. It has managed over $4.5bn of capital.

The firm surged past the hard cap for its seventh flagship private equity raise last year to reach a $1.4bn final close.

Fund VII came in almost twice the size of its predecessor Fund VI from 2018.

It closed its fifth flagship fund on $525m in 2010, and raised $430m for Fund IV back in 2004.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets