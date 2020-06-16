KKR-led consortium invest $650m into Vietnam real estate developer

A consortium of investors led by KKR has made a collective investment for $650m into Vinhomes Joint Stock Company, a real estate developer in Vietnam.

The deal represents a 6% stake in the company, it is not clear how the shares will be split among the investors.

Temasek was one of the investors in the consortium, it is unclear who the other backers were.

Following the close of the deal, Vingroup Joint Stock Company, the parent company of Vinhomes, will remain the controlling shareholder.

KKR tapped its Asian Fund III, which it closed back in 2017 with a capital pool of $9.3bn.

KKR Asia Pacific co-head of Private Equity Ashish Shastry said, “We are truly honored to have the opportunity to invest in a successful, leading business like Vinhomes which is an integral part of the consumer services ecosystem within the Vingroup family.

“This investment exemplifies the type of platinum brands and management teams KKR looks to work with in Southeast Asia. Today’s announcement further underscores our strong commitment to Vietnam, where KKR has been active and present for nearly a decade.”

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited acted as sole financial advisor to Vingroup.

KKR is currently in the fundraising market for its fourth Asia-focused fund. A recent US SEC filing stated it has pulled in up to $161m so far.

Earlier in the year, KKR made a $1.5bn investment into Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries’ Jio platform.

The deal represents a 2.32% stake in Jio marks and is the private equity firm’s biggest investment in Asia. Jio is valued at around $65bn.

