KKR closes largest inaugural pan-Asian performing credit fund on $1.1bn

KKR has held a final close for the largest inaugural pan-Asian performing credit fund on $1.1bn.

The firm invested over $100m alongside external investors including pensions, sovereign wealth funds, commercial banks and insurance companies.

KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund targets performing privately originated credit including senior and unitranche corporate lending, subordinated corporate lending and asset-based finance investments.

The firm said the strategy leverages its local and global resources to source, diligence and execute investment opportunities to provide customized financing, ensure capital protections and support value creation in the process.

Ming Lu, head of KKR Asia Pacific, said, “Our credit strategy is highly complementary to our existing equity strategies in Asia, and the close of ACOF represents a significant milestone for KKR in Asia Pacific as we continue to build out our suite of investment capabilities and capital solutions across asset classes.

“Asia continues to benefit from favorable macroeconomic trends and long-term growth. However, the number of financing options available to companies looking to keep pace with this rapid growth has remained limited. We believe these dynamics provide an attractive landscape for alternative asset managers like KKR who are able to provide more flexible and differentiated credit solutions than traditional lenders.”

Brian Dillard, head of Asia Credit at KKR, added, “Bank capital represents approximately 80 cents of every dollar of credit capital in Asia, which is a far larger percentage than what we are seeing in North America and Europe. There is an imbalance of available financing for Asian businesses at a time when the region’s growth and prosperity have fueled an enormous demand for more flexible funding solutions by borrowers looking to seize the opportunities.

“With limited non-bank supply, we believe this market presents compelling opportunities for alternative credit providers like KKR. With ACOF, we are excited to play a larger role in meeting this unmatched demand and assisting leading businesses and sponsors across the region to meet their long-term growth ambitions.”

KKR has closed 14 credit investments, totalling $4.7bn in transaction value, in Asia in the past three years. It is active in markets including Australia, Greater China, India, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Vietnam focusing in the environmental services, real estate, education, infrastructure, and healthcare sectors.

KKR manages $184bn of credir assets globally including $102bn in leveraged credit, $71bn in private credit and $10bn in strategic investments as of March 31.

KKR raised Asian Fund IV, the biggest private equity fund dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region, last year through a $15bn final close.

