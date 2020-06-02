H.I.G. Capital invests into water treatment company USALCO

Global private equity firm H.I.G. Capital has invested into USALCO, a creator of aluminium-based chemicals used within water and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1980, USALCO is a manufacturer of chemicals for water treatment and is currently in operation in nine plans across the US.

USALCO CEO Peter Askew said, “We are very excited about partnering with H.I.G. to support USALCO’s growth objectives. We have numerous opportunities to expand both organically and inorganically, and H.I.G.’s experience and resources will help us continue and accelerate our successful growth trajectory.

“We remain highly focused and committed to providing outstanding products and service to our customers and creating a positive and safe work environment for our employees.”

Late last year, HIG Capital named its first co-presidents by promoting veteran pair Rick Rosen and Brian Schwartz to the role, in line with its long-term succession planning. The pair have been with the firm since 1998 and 1994 and currently manage the HIG US Middle Market fund and the HIG Advantage fund, respectively.

