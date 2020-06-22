Michael Dell’s MSD Partners beats target with $1.1bn-plus real estate credit fund close

MSD Partners, a subsidiary of Michael Dell’s family private investment firm, has pulled in more than $1.1bn for the target-busting final close of its Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund.

The vehicle easily beat its initial $750m target, with about $300m of the final total coming from Michael Dell and his family, as well as firm employees.

RCOF said it would look to invest in and actively manage structured credit investments secured by high-quality real estate.

The Fund has a broad mandate to make commercial real estate loans, structured investments and purchase real estate loans and securities.

Fund portfolio manager Rob Platek said, “We are gratified to have received such strong support from new and existing limited partners.

“Since launching the fund, we have been investing actively, particularly during the recent market dislocation.

“We believe the fund is well positioned to deploy capital to a range of opportunities that will continue to materialize as a result of the broader market environment and benefitting from MSD’s robust pipeline and relationships.”

MSD Partners was formed in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets