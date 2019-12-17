Gryphon Investors wraps up $300m mezzanine fundraise

San Francisco buyout house Gryphon Investors has hit its $300m hard cap for the final close of its second junior debt fund.

The firm was initially targeting $225m for the fundraise, but was able to surpass this amount and the $105m pulled in for its debut junior debt fund.

Gryphon said it will use Mezzanine Partners II to provide junior debt financing to its portfolio companies on a minority basis.

Firm founder and CEO David Andrews said, “Our mezzanine strategy was initiated to satisfy the demand of a number of the firm’s limited partners seeking attractive risk adjusted yields in the junior debt securities of Gryphon portfolio companies.

“We viewed this as an opportunity to add a complementary strategy to our primary strategy of control equity investing.

“We are pleased that the fund has been well-received, both by existing investors and investors not previously invested in Gryphon funds. As always, we very much appreciate their enthusiastic support.”

Gryphon struck the $2.1bn hard cap for its fifth flagship fundraise in April, after initially targeting $1.5bn.

Earlier this year the private equity firm agreed to sell healthcare consulting business ECG Management Consultants to trade buyer Siemens Healthineers.

