Genstar Capital veteran chairman, managing partner Conte launches family office

Private equity veteran Jean-Pierre Conte has launched a family office, Lupine Crest Capital.

Conte is chairman and managing partner of mid-market US buyout house Genstar Capital, which closed its most recent flagship fund on about $12.6bn two years ago.

Lupine said it will deploy strategic capital across private equity, real estate and venture capital investing, in an attempt to transform companies into industry leaders across healthcare, financial services, software and industrial technology.

Conte, the founder and CEO of Lupine, said, “We are entering a period of exceptional growth for American entrepreneurship and innovation.

“There is no better moment than right now to invest in businesses we believe in and give them the boost they need to turn from good to great.

“Lupine Crest Capital is an exciting new avenue to continue my life’s work of helping companies achieve their full potential.”

During Conte’s 30-year employment at Genstar he has overseen the firm grow to about $49bn in assets under management.

