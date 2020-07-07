Blackstone credit arm GSO said to eye $7.5bn for new mezzanine fundraise

Blackstone’s credit platform GSO Capital Partners is reportedly out raising up to $7.5bn for its latest mezzanine debt fundraise.

The raise comes four years after the firm collected $6.5bn for GSO Capital Opportunities Fund III, hitting the vehicle’s hard cap.

GSO is hoping to outdo that total with Fund IV according to Reuters, which cited investor notes from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana.

It said Fund IV would invest $100m to $450m in mezzanine debt for North American and Western European businesses, with enterprise values between $500m and $5bn.

GSO Capital Opportunities Fund II was closed on $4bn in March 2012, twice the size of the firm’s debut vehicle, which raised $2bn back in 2007.

The firm hit a $7bn final close for its third distressed debt fundraise two years ago.

GSO Capital Solutions Fund III closed at its hard cap, marking a 40 per cent increase from its predecessor.

