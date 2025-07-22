Ares Management brings in ex-AIMCo, Barclays Investment Bank exec Sarah Cole as capital solutions team co-head

Investment major Ares Management has brought in former Alberta Investment Management Corporation managing director Sarah Cole in a newly-created role focused on strategic relationships with banks, insurance companies and the capital markets community.

Cole has been named partner and co-head of the Ares global capital solutions team, alongside current partner and group co-head Roshan Chagan.

She spent 18 months at AIMCo as managing director for strategic relationships, following a 17-year career in structured credit origination at Barclays Investment Bank.

During her time at AIMCo she was responsible for advancing the firm’s strategic co-investment efforts and scaling private credit deployment, while at Barclays she led sourcing efforts for ABL and other credit financing opportunities.

Ares co-president Kipp deVeer said, “We’ve known Sarah for years and are excited to welcome her to Ares.

“She brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships that will help to further cultivate our network of strong banking partnerships and advance our origination efforts.”

Ares invests across primaries and secondaries in the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes.

The firm had $546bn of assets under management at the beginning of April.

