Angel Island Capital closes $440m second credit opportunities fund

Golden Gate Capital backed credit firm Angel Island Capital has raised around $440m for the close for AIC Opportunities Fund II.

AIC COP II represents the firm’s first third-party capital investment vehicle and will focus on the performing debt of middle-market companies.

Last year the fund was seeded with a diversified portfolio of private credit assets, but AIC COP II also has capacity for new credit investments.

Campbell Lutyens was an exclusive financial advisor to AIC for the fundraise in the US and Europe.

AIC chief strategy officer Lynette Vanderwarker said, “We are at an exciting inflection point for the firm, and the expansion of our Credit Opportunities Strategy is representative of myriad opportunities we are seeing in the private debt market.

“We appreciate the support from a high-caliber group of investors, and we look forward to continuing to build strategic partnerships with alternative credit solutions for our sophisticated institutional investors.”

The San Francisco-based firm was established in 2008 and manages around $3.7bn of assets across its range of credit strategies.

