Canadian debt veterans eye up to $750m through debut Private Debt Partners raise

A trio of Canadian private debt veterans are out eyeing up to $750m for a senior secured direct lending fund through their newly-launched firm.

Private Debt Partners has been created by former Fiera Private Debt and Integrated Asset Management execs Jeffrey Deacon, Greg Dimmer and Jean-Christophe Greck, who have 35 years of combined experience in loan origination, portfolio management, underwriting, and fundraising in Canada.

PDP’s founding investors and board of directors include chair Stephen Lister, co-founder of Canadian buyout house Imperial Capital, and investment committee chair Thomas MacMillan, the former chair and CEO of CIBC Mellon.

PDP said credit markets have tightened significantly as a result of Covid-19, adding that institutional investors are seeking more reliable yields amidst ongoing market uncertainty and high volatility.

It said, “Demand by commercial borrowers is only expected to increase and PDP management believes it is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of quality mid-market firms for patient capital with terms better than those available from traditional lenders.”

Jeffrey Deacon said, “Private corporate debt has been one of the fastest-growing alternative asset classes and one of the best investments on a risk-return basis.

“We expect alternative debt instruments will be even more vital to fuel the economic recovery while providing institutional investors with diversification and reliable, consistent income.

“Our team’s unique, specialized expertise in the underserved area of private debt puts us ahead of the curve in identifying the best lending opportunities in key market segments.”

PDP said it was raising its Senior Secured Direct Lending Fund to build a Canadian multiple sector portfolio of long-term, fixed interest rate, senior secured loans to high-quality companies with strong market positions, management teams, and financial performance.

Loans are being customized with term limits of up to 10 years, flexibility in amortisation, and target yields to investors in the 6.0% to 6.5% range, it added.

PDP managing partner Greg Dimmer said, “Our Fund has a singular focus on private corporate debt, enabling us to secure attractive investment opportunities with high-quality, mid-market companies in targeted sectors.

“This fund is constructed with an investment strategy that has been proven to generate reliable yields, which is particularly attractive in our ongoing low interest-rate environment.”

