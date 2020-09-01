Blackstone-backed Patria picks up $2bn for latest Latin American infrastructure fund

Blackstone-backed Latin America private equity specialist Patria Investimentos has hauled in BRL10bn ($2bn) for its fourth infrastructure fundraise.

The firm targets infra deals across Brazil and other selected Latin American markets, in areas including power and energy, data centers, telecoms and logistics, among others.

Patria raised about $1.3bn for its predecessor infra fund back in 2014.

Blackstone paid about $200m for a 40% stake in Patria back in 2010.

Patria has already allocated about 40% of the new fund across a trio of new investments – Brazilian solar and wind energy firm Essentia, highway operator Eixo-SP and a still unnamed cellular tower company, Reuters reported.

It added that close to 80% of the fund’s proceeds are likely to be invested in Brazil, although Colombia and Chile may provide other targets, citing firm partner Felipe Pinto.

Patria raised about $2.75bn for the final close of its most recent flagship private equity fund, Fund VI, in 2018.

