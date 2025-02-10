Deal Roundup: Turn/River agrees $4.4bn SolarWinds buyout, Burlington sells Sokol to French trade buyer

Turn/River Capital has agreed a $4.4bn take-private deal for observability and IT management software specialist SolarWinds. Shareholders will receive $18.50 per share, a roughly 35% premium to the company’s volume-weighted average closing price for the 90 trading days ending on February 6. Turn/River founder Dominic Ang said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with SolarWinds. By pairing our team of software operators and investors with their relentless focus on customer success, together we aim to accelerate growth and further innovation.”

Burlington Capital Partners has sold Sokol Custom Food Ingredients to French trade buyer Solina. Illinois-based Sokol, which was founded in 1895, formulates and manufactures wet-fill, liquid food ingredient products for food manufacturers, CPG companies, foodservice companies, and other channels for both retail and away from home consumption. BCP acquired Sokol in 2022. BCP partner Tim Novak said, “Sokol is an excellent example of BCP’s commitment to being strong partners and stewards of family-owned businesses. In close partnership with Sokol management, we were able to strengthen and further professionalize a business with a long history and great reputation.”

Audax Private Equity has completed the sale of Proud Moments, a provider of applied behavioral analysis therapy to children with autism, to Nautic Partners. The company aims to support clinicians in helping individuals with developmental disorders, most commonly autism, learn new skills, improve social interactions and reduce challenging behaviors. Audax grew the company from seven locations to more than 70 during its six-year ownership, with a more than four-fold growth in patient numbers.

Fourshore Partners has bought Palm Coast Sales, a wholesale distributor of outdoor kitchen appliances including premium grills, outdoor kitchens, grill carts, accessories and specialty products. The Company was founded in 2008, and has since grown to become a major wholesale distributors of outdoors lifestyle products in the southeastern US. Fourshore operating exec Nate Barbera said, “The opportunity to invest in a company with deep and successful relationships with some of the most iconic brands in the outdoor lifestyle space doesn’t come across often.”

